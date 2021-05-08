Savix (SVX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $968,711.68

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Savix coin can now be purchased for about $14.29 or 0.00024501 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Savix has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Savix has a market cap of $968,711.68 and $200,441.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00084613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00063483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.02 or 0.00775139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00102443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.88 or 0.09083212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046488 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 93,903 coins and its circulating supply is 67,800 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

