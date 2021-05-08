Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at B. Riley

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.96.

Shares of SAR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 33,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,647. The firm has a market cap of $287.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $26.68.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

