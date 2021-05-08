Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $16.67

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.67, but opened at $17.30. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 6,391 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SANA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($2.57).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $59,556,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,689,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $334,284,000.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.