Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 251814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

