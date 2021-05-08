Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.
SMM stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67.
About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
