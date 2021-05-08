Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

SMM stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

