Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Rating Lowered to Buy at AlphaValue

AlphaValue cut shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Saipem from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Saipem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC cut Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saipem presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SAPMY stock opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Saipem has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

