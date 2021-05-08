Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.79) Per Share

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.79) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.24). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.13) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $75.07 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,145,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.