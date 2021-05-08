Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safe Bulkers has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

SB opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.95. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 141,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

