Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBRA. Mizuho lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,607 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 528,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 61,328 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 472,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

