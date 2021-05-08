S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €29.00 by Warburg Research

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €29.00 ($34.12) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SANT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.20 ($35.53).

Get S&T alerts:

Shares of S&T stock opened at €21.22 ($24.96) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €22.55 and a 200-day moving average of €20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 25.60. S&T has a 1-year low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 1-year high of €25.72 ($30.26).

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The IT Services segment develops, implements, and markets hardware and software-based solutions, and information technology services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.