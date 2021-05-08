Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.

Shares of Ryerson stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 95,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Ryerson has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $643.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $224,136.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,359 shares of company stock worth $662,336 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

