Ryan S. Smith Sells 176,385 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,365,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:XM opened at $35.61 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

