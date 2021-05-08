Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Shares of RSI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,664. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.