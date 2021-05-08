Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million.
Shares of RSI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,664. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.
In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Rush Street Interactive Company Profile
