Rupiah Token (IDRT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.52 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00080890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00065512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.11 or 0.00797495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00104732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,720.74 or 0.09787956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00044578 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

