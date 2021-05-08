Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 500,000 Shares

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.15, for a total value of C$2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,824,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,945,145.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 250,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$1,150,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.58, for a total transaction of C$30,228.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 3,300 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total transaction of C$14,916.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$67,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 9,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$40,740.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 2,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$11,480.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$28,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$19,090.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$6,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$2,723.00.

Shares of Rupert Resources stock opened at C$5.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$868.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.40. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.67.

RUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on Rupert Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

