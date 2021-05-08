RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years.

RPT opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

