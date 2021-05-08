Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ROYMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of Royal Mail stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.