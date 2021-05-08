Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Neutral Rating for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.06.

NYSE:CLX opened at $183.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 12.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 11.6% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

