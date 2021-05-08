Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.16.

KMP.UN stock opened at C$19.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.55. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$15.78 and a 1-year high of C$19.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

