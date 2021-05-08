Royal Bank of Canada Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $70.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

