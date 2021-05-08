Royal Bank of Canada Raises Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to $169.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $169.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equitable Group from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equitable Group from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.00.

OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $107.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.31. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

