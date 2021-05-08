Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Value Partners Investments Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 5.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $64,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after buying an additional 892,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.61.

NYSE RY opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.10. The company has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $99.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.