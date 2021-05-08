Royal Bank of Canada Increases Centamin (TSE:CEE) Price Target to C$2.05

Centamin (TSE:CEE) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$2.05 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CEE opened at C$2.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.24. Centamin has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$4.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.02.

In other Centamin news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at C$230,230.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

