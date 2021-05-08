Royal Bank of Canada Increases Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $68.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of BLDR opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 421,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

