Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $295.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.82.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $265.65 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $112.32 and a twelve month high of $266.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,227. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

