Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$21.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada to C$21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$22.50 to C$20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cascades in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.71.

Shares of TSE CAS traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.03. 463,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,411. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95. Cascades has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 2.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

