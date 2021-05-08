Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$6.50

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Capstone Mining to C$4.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Capstone Mining to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.60.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

TSE:CS opened at C$6.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.07. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.48 and a 52 week high of C$6.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$252,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,250.15. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$866,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,794,000. Insiders sold 745,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,388 over the last three months.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.