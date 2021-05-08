Rosenblatt Securities Increases Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $134.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $114.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

