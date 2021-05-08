Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upped their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $405.59.

Shares of ROKU opened at $317.00 on Wednesday. Roku has a 52-week low of $100.19 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total transaction of $109,850.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

