Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Earns “Sell” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $405.59.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $317.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.83. Roku has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 565,515 shares of company stock valued at $236,374,425. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $309,803,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

