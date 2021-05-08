Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $989,054.64 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $270.68 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.67 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.36.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,477,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 74,043 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,907,000 after purchasing an additional 203,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.