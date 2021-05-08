Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $989,054.64 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $270.68 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.67 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,477,000 after purchasing an additional 82,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 74,043 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,907,000 after purchasing an additional 203,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.