Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RHHVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $333.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333. Roche has a twelve month low of $308.57 and a twelve month high of $378.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.67.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.