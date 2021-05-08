Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RHHVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $333.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333. Roche has a twelve month low of $308.57 and a twelve month high of $378.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.67.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

