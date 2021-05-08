Robert W. Bachman Sells 5,885 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,287,669.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

XM traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,197,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,075. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $110,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

