Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

RVSB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.95. 72,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $155.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 795,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 185,038 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 457,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 158,288 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

