Rimini Street (RMNI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) is set to announce its 3/31/2021 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.53 million. On average, analysts expect Rimini Street to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RMNI stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $666.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

In related news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at $244,887.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 15,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $138,701.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,713 shares in the company, valued at $292,965.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,331 shares of company stock worth $552,995 over the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMNI. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

