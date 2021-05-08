Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ricoh had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY remained flat at $$10.53 during midday trading on Friday. 85 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on RICOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

