Richard Finn Stepan Sells 1,043 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $140,919.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,535,637.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SCL opened at $137.62 on Friday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $83.66 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.14.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 2.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Stepan by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Stepan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

