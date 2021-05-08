Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €109.30 ($128.59).

RHM stock traded up €1.22 ($1.44) during trading on Friday, reaching €88.04 ($103.58). The company had a trading volume of 151,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €82.91. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

