REVV (REVV) Price Reaches $0.22

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One REVV coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $62.19 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00081914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00066812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.28 or 0.00791548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00104694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,591.72 or 0.09616173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00044788 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars.

