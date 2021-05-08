Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded up $6.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,475. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $59.92.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.