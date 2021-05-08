Restore (LON:RST) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.
RST opened at GBX 405 ($5.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £553.53 million and a P/E ratio of 2,025.00. Restore has a 12 month low of GBX 3.45 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 588 ($7.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 375.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 359.89.
Restore Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.