Restore (LON:RST) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

RST opened at GBX 405 ($5.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £553.53 million and a P/E ratio of 2,025.00. Restore has a 12 month low of GBX 3.45 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 588 ($7.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 375.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 359.89.

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

