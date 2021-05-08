Research Analysts Set Expectations for Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VRSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $178.77 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $151.18 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.72 and its 200-day moving average is $188.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,943 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

