Research Analysts Set Expectations for TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.05) per share for the year.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

