Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tutor Perini Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $849.40 million, a P/E ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after buying an additional 591,607 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

