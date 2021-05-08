Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.01.

SHEN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $31,136,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,640,000 after acquiring an additional 244,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 217,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

