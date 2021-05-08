Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pan American Silver Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Shares of PAAS opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 120.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.