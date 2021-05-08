Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Grid Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on GDYN. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

GDYN stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Grid Dynamics news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $294,933. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.