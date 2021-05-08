Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues Earnings Results

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.740-3.790 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.74-3.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.42. Republic Services has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $112.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

