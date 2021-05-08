Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RPHM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

RPHM stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

In related news, Director Niall O’donnell purchased 200,000 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 666,666 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,763,711 shares in the company, valued at $41,455,665. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,066,666 shares of company stock worth $15,999,990 in the last ninety days.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

