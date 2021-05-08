Render Token Trading 13.9% Lower This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Render Token has a market cap of $142.22 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001600 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00086362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.90 or 0.00781171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00102561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,106.03 or 0.08865700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 520,379,694 coins and its circulating supply is 154,378,729 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.